PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween take-over

It seemed as if every costume under the sun made an appearance on the streets of downtown Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon for the Downtown Trick R’ Treat event.

Pumpkins and clowns, wizards and washing machines made their way from business to business, with buckets of candy and passport in hand.

As part of the event, trick-or-treaters could get stamps on their passport from participating local businesses for a chance to be entered in a prize draw at the end of the evening.

This event was one of many Halloween-themed activities around Williams Lake to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Molly Brown was the sneaky elf on the shelf for Halloween while her father, Bruce Brown dressed up as Yondu from “Guardians of the Galaxy”.

Celine Ouimet had a very tech-savvy costume this Halloween, an iPhone.

Pippa the Pig, or should we say Blair Sulin was all smiles as she toted her pumpkin full of candy around downtown Williams Lake on Tuesday.

Colin Llewellyn was looking boxy on Halloween in Williams Lake with his very unique laundry machine costume.

A mountain biker with some broken bones and a desire to keep his helmet on was a pretty special costume for Simon Llewellyn. He even had a clipboard with nurses notes attached to his x-ray machine.

Gothic vampire Eve Bueckert was all smiles as she trick or treated in downtown Williams Lake on Tuesday afternoon.