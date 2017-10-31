PHOTO GALLERY: Halloween fright at Marie Sharpe Elementary School

From gooey brains to frightening zombies, student visitors were certainly startled by a visit to the haunted house at Marie Sharpe Elementary School on Tuesday.

For Halloween celebrations, the school hosted a dance in the gymnasium. There was a photo booth set up in the corner, with flashlights to provide eerie lighting and student photographers on hand to capture the moment.

While ninjas darted around in the dark and zombies stumbled across the room, a group of students waited patiently to enter the main event: a haunted house set up on the stage.

Students dressed as everything from the Mad Hatter to Little Red Riding Hood guided students through the transformed stage while others popped out to spook and frighten.

In the final room of the haunted house, visitors were greeted with a flying skeleton named Jimmy expertly maneuvered into place and invited to handle a selection of “brains” by Willamena Honeyman before hustling back to the dance.

Spirits were high at this fun Halloween event.

Willamena Honeyman and her “friend” Jimmy popped out to scare students in the haunted house.

Jessilyn O’Neil dressed as Alice in Wonderland to help keep the evil Mad Hatter locked (Lyndelle Kequahtooway) up and away from visitors to the haunted house.