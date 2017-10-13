PHOTO: Class captures outdoor learning values

Lake City Secondary School’s Grade 7 Outdoor Education Class head outdoors to the Dairy Fields Wednesday. The class was equipped with small cameras and Ipod phones which they were planning to use to sharpen their photography skills. The group was also going to learn about geocaching and orienteering. The class is led by teachers Martin Kruus and Francis McCoubrey and spend one day a week learning outside, rain or shiine. Angie Mindus photo

