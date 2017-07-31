Phase One of the new Sam Ketcham Pool project opened Monday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex

New Sam Ketcham lap pool, fitness centre, large hot tub and sauna now open at the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Miriya McLaughlin (waving behind) and Treena Phillips (front left) and Winter McLaughlin were among the first people to try out the new pool at the Cariboo Memorial Complex which opened Monday, July 31 along with the large hot tub and the gym located upstairs. The facilities are part of Phase One of the redevelopment of the pool and fitness facilities at the Cariboo Memorial Complex. The large leisure pool that will include a three-loop slide and lazy water feature is still under construction. Gaeil Farrar photo

Just in time to offer returning forest fire evacuees in the Williams Lake area a little aquatic fun Phase One of the new Sam Ketcham Pool redevelopment project opened Monday, July 31.

The pool opening coincides with the opening of the new fitness centre upstairs, large hot tub, and sauna facilities. The new lap pool includes improved change rooms for men and women and a family change room.

The new steam room also scheduled to open today, is not open yet as parts are still on order, say staff.

Lifeguard and swimming instructor Rowan Dolighan said the pool was fairly busy between 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Many people continued to enjoy the pool into the evening hours.

Construction continues on Phase Two of the project which will feature a leisure pool complete with a three-loop water slide and lazy river activity centres.