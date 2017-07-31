Phase One of the new Sam Ketcham Pool project opened Monday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex

Just in time to offer returning forest fire evacuees in the Williams Lake area a little aquatic fun Phase One of the new Sam Ketcham Pool redevelopment project opened Monday, July 31.
The pool opening coincides with the opening of the new fitness centre upstairs, large hot tub, and sauna facilities. The new lap pool includes improved change rooms for men and women and a family change room.
The new steam room also scheduled to open today, is not open yet as parts are still on order, say staff.
Lifeguard and swimming instructor Rowan Dolighan said the pool was fairly busy between 1:30 and 4 p.m.
Many people continued to enjoy the pool into the evening hours.
Construction continues on Phase Two of the project which will feature a leisure pool complete with a three-loop water slide and lazy river activity centres.