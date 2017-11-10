Pat Peats will be laying a wreath in honour of mothers who have lost a child serving in the military at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Pat Peats honoured to lay wreath on behalf of Silver Cross Mothers

Wreath laid on behalf of all those who have lost a child

Pat Peats says she is both honoured and humbled to lay the wreath on behalf of the Silver Cross Mothers at this year’s Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Every year, at Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country, a Silver Cross Mother is chosen to lay a wreath on behalf of all mothers who have lost a child in war or serving overseas.

As Williams Lake doesn’t have any Silver Cross Mothers, Peats was chosen to lay the wreath this year.

Peats is relatively new to the Royal Canadian Legion having joined after she retired.

Growing up, she had three brothers who served — one in the army, one in the navy and the third in the air force.

“I was fairly young, but I remember my brother being over in Germany. We used to send him stuff over Christmas.”

The other two brothers she remembers living across Canada, from coast to coast.

“I’m glad I wasn’t one of them. I like being stationary.”

Still, she remembers some of the worry families face when their loved ones are abroad.

“Even though we were young, you kind of worry about it.”

Peats was one of 13 brothers and sisters.

“To have three of them serve in the military was pretty good. All of them came through fine.”

Still, to lay a wreath for those who lost family is important to Peats. She has four of her own children grown.

“On the military side, it remembers the fallen soldiers and how they served our country.”

Laying of the wreaths in memory of the fallen will happen as part of the 10:45 a.m. Remembrance Day ceremonies at the cenotaph at the Williams Lake City Hall on Nov. 11.

“I am quite honoured to be chosen.”

