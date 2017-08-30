Partners for Literacy expands to include second office in Williams Lake

Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye, the immigrant settlement services co-ordinator, and Susan Nelson, instructor with the Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada program are getting the Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy office at 118 North First Avenue at the corner of Borland and First Avenue in Village Square ready to receive clients. Nelson said her teaching involves much more than helping newcomers with their English language skills. “We talk about everything,” Nelson said, jobs, employment, resumes, preparing for citizenship, human rights, disaster planning, getting a drivers licence and more. Gaeil Farrar photo

Kimberly Vance-Lundsbye

Special to the Tribune/Advisor

Cariboo-Chilcotin Partners for Literacy (CCPL) has added a second space for its programs in Williams Lake this month.

It was a scramble to complete the transition this summer in the previous space operated by the Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society in Village Square at 118C North First Avenue because of the wildfire evacuation.

But CCPL is now ready to provide settlement and language services for newcomers to Canada in both Williams Lake and an office in 100 Mile House with funding support from Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada and the Ministry of Jobs, Trade and Technology.

Language Instruction for Newcomers to Canada classes will continue as before at the Village Square centre.

The programs are free with on-site childcare so parents can focus on their studies.

There are some familiar faces at the First and Borland office but the space has a fresh, new look.

Learners who have been attending programs at Hoy House on South Third Avenue will still find the doors open there as well.

The Partner Assisted Learning (PAL) program which trains volunteer tutors to work in small groups and one-on-one with adults to improve literacy skills will be up and running again this fall at Hoy House.

The wildfires in the Cariboo put a pause on regular life as we know it for most of the summer but calls are coming in from students asking about classes and tutoring help.

Many past learners are looking forward to getting together with old friends.

Every door is the right door at the local not-for-profit CCPL so learners can visit Hoy House or the Village Square office to ask about literacy and language support.

Visit www.caribooliteracy.com for calendars and more information.