Angie Mindus photo Meliane Lavoie takes advantage of a day off work to get in a paddle on Williams Lake Monday. Lavoie said she moved to Williams Lake a year ago from Montreal and works as a physiotherapist at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Cariboo residents were once again graced with beautiful fall weather.

Cariboo Memorial Hospital physiotherapist Meliane Lavoie took advantage of a day off work to get in some paddle boarding on Williams Lake Monday. She said she may have to don a drysuit if she continues her water activity much longer.