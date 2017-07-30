On the lookout for cattle as wildfires leave areas burned

A cowboy’s view of the wildfire as he rode along the Mountain House area Tuesday. (Willee Twan photo).

This was the view from between his horses ears trotting through wildfire territory.

This was the view from between his horses ears that Carpenter Mountain Ranch cowboy Willee Twan had as he rode along Hawkes Creek in the Mountain House area on Tuesday searching for ranch cattle (cows, calves, bulls).

The wildfires obliterated the boundary fences that keep the livestock within their allotted range-area, allowing them access to new places that are unfamiliar to both the critter and the cowboy.

So it may be some time before all of the wayward cattle are gathered, sorted and returned to their rightful owners.

In landscape like this, however, if there are any stray cattle — they are easy to see.

The rider must take care to avoid hot spots and ash filled holes in the ground (where a tree roots has burned out) that look deceptively level until you step there.