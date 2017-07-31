Nice Verdes and This Way North perform in Boitanio Park Thursday

Nice Verdes is on stage in Boitanio Park Thursday evening for Performances in the Park. Photo submitted

Performances in the Park will be a go Thursday evening in anticipation that another forest fire evacuation isn’t in the cards this week.

“We have decided to give Performances in the Park a go for Aug. 3,” says event manager Angela Sommer.

“Things can always change right now but until they do we are on this Thursday.

“Hoping for no smoke, but will take rain because it will improve the fire situation.

We want something good and positive for our community. Hopefully we will see you all there.”

Thursday’s concert running 6 to 8 p.m. in Boitanio Park features the entertainers Nice Verdes from Cowichan on Vancouver Island and This Way North who hail from Australia.

A beautiful duo evoking passionate rhythms, Nice Verdes has been performing since first meeting in 2003, Sommer reports.

They have toured extensively in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Europe and Guatemala.

Nice Verdes is always on some kind of adventure in search of new inspiration and music and so have studied music and dance in Cuba, India, West Africa and Colombia, continually honing their craft. Their music is refreshing, uplifting and sunny original in the indie world, Sommer says.

They have always been drawn to collaborating with artists from all countries and they enjoy most of all the parties and festivals that celebrate a strong sense of community and equality in diversity.

Australia’s This Way North is a new guitar and drums two-piece, alternate-pop project featuring Leisha Jungalwalla (Jungal) and Cat Leahy (Sal Kimber & The Rollin’ Wheel, Miss Quincy).

TWN has been likened to draw inspiration from bands such as the Black Keys, Tame Impala with some “Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs” thrown in to make an explosive sound that shouldn’t come from just two people, Sommer says.

Audiences are connecting and engaging with their live shows drawn in by the unique musical connection and powerful performances of two seasoned female musicians.

Between them, they have played festivals locally and internationally including Port Fairy Folk Festival, Queenscliff Music Festival, St. Kilda Fest, Robson Valley Festival, and North Country Fair.

They are currently preparing to release two new singles that were recorded in Toronto this year produced by Derek Downham Canadian producer and musician who has worked with the likes of Broken Social Scene and Holy F*ck.

Cody‘s Bannock and Taylor Made Cakes will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes and sweets available for everyone during the performances. Hattie and Amos Entertainment is on site offering face painting extraordinaire.

There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted and sponsored by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for children.

For more information on Performances in the park check out www.facebook.com/performancesinthepark or http://www.centralcaribooarts.com/events/performancespark.html for updates, details and pictures from the summer Performances in the Park concerts.