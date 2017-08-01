Nature Centre programs for children back up and running

Nature Centre summer programs for children will be indoors if it is too smoky outside

The prickly pear cactus which grows in the Cariboo Chilcotin is one of the plants people have to opportunity to see at the Scout Island Nature Centre’s educational garden of plants native to this region which have been planted and continue to be tended by Williams Lake Field Naturalist Anna Roberts. Gaeil Farrar photo

Programs continue at the Scout Island Nature Centre this week despite periods of smokiness in the city.

Parents will also need to ensure they are able to pick up their children as fast as possible if there is another evacuation order for the city, says Nature Centre executive director Sue Hemphill.

Children have the opportunity to explore, play, learn and create with a new program each day.

Programs will be in place Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 to 18 for children ages four to 13.

Participants will be outdoors when the air quality allows and indoors when the air quality is too poor to allow outdoor activity. The Nature House has air conditioning that keeps the smoke out.

The cost is $15 or what ever people can pay.

Sign up by email at scoutisland@shaw.ca or call 250-398-8532 in advance so organizers know how many children to plan for each day.

Children must come with a lunch and a snack (“no garbage” lunches if possible).

They must also come with sun hats, sunscreen, and shoes suitable for walking in water.

Children won’t be swimming because there isn’t a life guard on duty but they might get wet in other ways.