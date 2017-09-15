Messy Church returns to St. Peter’s Anglican Church tonight, Friday, Sept. 15

Once a month St. Peter’s Anglican Church hosts a community event where anyone can come and get messy.

It’s called Messy Church because participants can enjoy expressing their creativity in crafts, music and other activities, gather for a meal, experience worship and have fun within a church context even if they have never been to church before.

Messy Church happens once a month and is for adults and children accompanied by an adult. Activities are designed for young and old alike.

This Friday, Aug. 15 Messy Church returns at 5 p.m. with the theme Return from Exile which sounds to be quite fitting after the wildfire evacuations this summer.

For this Messy Church participants can also Take the Messy Sheep Trail by finding the lost sheep in downtown stores in Williams Lake. Entry forms can be found in the stores. Enter the draw to win a prize at the next Messy Church.

Children are invited to bring their backpacks or adults their briefcases to be blessed for the new school year.

Messy Church takes place at 549 Carson Drive in St. Peter’s Anglican Church basement. Doors open at 5 p.m. doors open. Come when you can. No one is every late for Messy Church. The free meal is served at 6:20 p.m.

For more information phone 250-392-4246 or www.facebook.com/StPetersWL.