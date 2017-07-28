McCleaners offering free service to displaced residents prior to their return home

McCleaners Drycleaning is making sure anyone who stops by has fresh, clean clothes to go home with.

Lori Decap, owner of McCleaners Dry Cleaning and Laundromat in Kamloops is inviting any evacuees to their business for free service prior to them returning to their homes. (Greg Sabatino photo)

While many from Williams Lake have already left Kamloops after the evacuation order was lifted yesterday, McCleaners Drycleaning and Laundromats is making sure anyone who stops by has fresh, clean clothes to go home with.

Lori Decap, owner of McCleaners in Kamloops on Seymour Street, said the business has partnered with Tide to provide free laundry services to evacuees.

“Tide approached us with no hesitation to do this,” Decap said. “The first day we did just 60 loads, then the next day 106, then yesterday was 120. Everyone has been extremely thankful.”

Tide is picking up the cost of cleaning the laundry. Decap said they also stepped up to the plate when the Fort MacMurray fires erupted and flooding in Calgary took place.

“They know what it’s like to feel like you’re homeless,” she said, noting people in the company have lived through the situation.

The washing machines and the dryers have been running 10-fold, she said, as it’s the busiest she’s seen the laundromat ever.

“I don’t think our machines have run this much as a whole,” she said. “We’re also servicing the powwow grounds, too, so if anyone wants to come by we will accommodate them and we’re glad to do it.”

McCleaners Drycleaning and Laundromats is located at 437 Seymour St. for anyone still in the Kamloops area looking for a place to do their laundry before returning home.