Maranatha students thankful for food fun

Maranatha Christian School were surprised with a special treat when their teacher arranged a tour of the Fennel Cup food truck

Students Danielle Edinger (left), Fiona Pidette, Caleb Albisser, and Erin Getsen enjoyed some tasty treats from the Fennel Cup food truck.

By Nikki Delay

On Thursday, Oct. 26, students in the Grade 6/7 class at Maranatha Christian School were surprised with a special treat when their teacher arranged a tour of the Fennel Cup food truck based out of Williams Lake.

Mrs. Delay’s class has been working on a unique project-based learning unit the past few weeks where they have been designing and creating a food truck.

“It’s a great project,” Mrs. Delay exclaimed. “My students have been creating a food truck from the ground up, making logos and catchphrases and menus.

“They have been ordering from each others’ food trucks too. Then they have to add up the orders and find the tax and totals. It’s a unique way of learning adding and subtracting and multiplying decimals. Way more fun than a worksheet or textbook!”

She went on to explain that as part of the project, students will be designing and building a three dimensional model of their food truck.

They will find the area, volume, and perimeter of the different components in their food trucks as well.

Having students explore the Fennel Cup on Thursday gave them a visual for how large things should be as well as what items needed to be included to make their design functional.

Educational assistant Amanda Bilow said, “Students are loving this food truck math. They ask every day, ‘when are we working on our food truck?’ I work with a lot of friends in this classroom that are thriving doing projects like this. It gets them out of a book and off a piece of paper and has them using their creative thinking skills to create a business that they may actually use one day. Seeing a food truck in action has inspired them. It’s using math skills in a real life situation.”

Mrs. Delay and the Grade 6/7 students want to say a special thank you to the Fennel Cup for cooking up some delicious food for everyone.

Tribune welcomes new reporter

