Maranatha Christian School gets crafty

The school held their annual craft sale on Saturday in the Maranatha School gymnasium.

Sarah Greig and Deborah Wickham of the 4 Girls Club pose in front of their handmade mobiles at the Maranatha Craft Fair Saturday.

Crafters took over the Maranatha Christian School gym on Saturday for the annual Maranatha Market.

The fair brought out crafty people of all ages for some early Christmas shopping and weekend fun. A giant Christmas tree adorned the stage as people milled about the gym and hallway, picking out everything from soaps to knitting to handmade jams.

The school also hosted a silent auction to raise funds for a mission trip to Romania and by the looks of it, they were set to make a pretty penny with the generous donations from members of the community.

The market runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Maranatha School.