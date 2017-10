Wendy Dickinson had the pool all to herself for an afternoon swim in the newly re-opened Sam Ketcham pool.

As part of renovations taking place at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex, the pool has been closed for the past few weeks.

The re-opening of the lap pool completes phase one of the project and the Complex hopes to have phase two, including the new leisure pool, lazy river and waterslide, open to the public by mid-November.