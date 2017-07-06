Liz and Bronc Twan take part in Stampede parade

The Tribune’s very own freelance writer and photographer Liz Twan shows her national pride during the Daybreak Rotary’s Stampede Parade on Canada Day. Liz and her husband Bronc were riding on the Museum of the Cariboo Chilcotin’s Cowboy Hall of Fame float Saturday, as Bronc was inducted into the Cowboy Hall of Fame as a Working Cowboy/Horseman. (Angie Mindus photo)