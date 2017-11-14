Keeping Williams Lake warm

The Buxbaum family’s generous donation will keep those in need warm this winter

Roy (left) and his wife Evelyn Buxbaum donated a van full of washed and mended donated clothing to the Cariboo Friendship Society where Crystal Williams was there to accept the donation.

People in Williams Lake will be alot warmer this season thanks to another yearly clothing donation from Evelyn and Roy Buxbaum.

The couple collects donated clothing all year round from friends and patrons of their business Good Guys Gardening, and then washes and mends the donations before dropping them off at various local organizations.

This year, they partnered with the Cariboo Friendship Society and were able to deliver a full van, approximately 10-12 bags, of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing. Roy even notes there is a few stuffed animals thrown into the mix.

“We try to save as much as possible,” said Evelyn of the donated clothes. If there is a donated item that they are unable to mend, they’ll take it to the Share Shed so someone can still benefit from the material.

“There is the environmental impact as well, at least they don’t end up in a landfill,” she added.

Although they always receive donations for every shape and size, this year there was a good load of men’s jackets and according to Crystal Williams, a case worker for the shelter at the Cariboo Friendship Society, the donation comes at the exact right time.

“It means alot because when the cold winter hits and people start to come off the street they need warm clothes,” she said. People are often asking for jackets, hats, warm sweaters and socks and with donations like those made by the Buxbaums, the society can provide them. Williams also notes that anyone in need can come in and pick some clothing out.

“My dad always said to help people where the rubber hits the road” added Roy and providing warm clothes for the people of Williams Lake will do just that.