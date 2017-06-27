Kaylee Billyboy crowned 2017 Williams Lake Stampede Queen

Monica Lamb-Yorski photo. Newly crowned 2017 Stampede Queen Kaylee Billyboy (left), outgoing 2016 Stampede Queen Cheyenne Shoults and 2017 Stampede Queen contestant Tennale Sailor pose with their cowboy boots after the coronation ceremony held at the Gibraltar Room Saturday.

Miss Gustafson’s Dodge Kaylee Billyboy is the 2017 Williams Stampede Queen.

Billyboy, 20, was crowned during a coronation ceremony held last Saturday at the Cariboo Memorial Complex as family and friends cheered her on, including her sister Terris, former Stampede Princess.

“I really enjoyed the competition even though it was so busy,” Billyboy said after she was crowned, adding she was really excited to win and hoped to see everyone attend the 91st Annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Billyboy secured first place in all of the competition categories, including personal interview, written exam, fashion show, public speaking, personality, poise and maturity, and horsemanship both practical and theory.

Her contender, Tennale Sailor, Miss Beaver Valley Feeds, achieved most improved public speaking and horsemanship most improved.

Billyboy recently completed her second year of general studies at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops and said eventually plans to pursue a teaching degree because she loves school.

She is a fourth-generation cowgirl and grew up watching her father and brothers ride bulls and bareback horses.

She began competing in rodeos at the age of five.

“I have enjoyed every chance to be in the arena for events such as barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying, steer riding, team roping and breakaway roping,” she said.

As he opened the evening ceremony, Williams Lake Stampede president Tim Rolph said the coronation is always the “unofficial” kick off to the Stampede and a great way to start.

“I want to say thank you to outgoing Stampede Queen Cheyenne Shoults for the great job she’s done this last year,” Rolph said. “She’s done a great job being an ambassador for our event and for the community.”

Responding Shoults said the experience was life changing.

In a power point presentation she prepared to showcase her year as Stampede Queen and the competition for Billyboy and Sailor, Shoults included a photograph of herself visiting some cattle at the Armstrong Rodeo.

The caption read: “You can take the girl off the ranch but somehow she she’ll find her way back to the cows.”

Rolph also thanked Billyboy and Sailor for stepping up and letting their names stand.

“We had the opportunity as board of directors to meet these two ladies officially, probably about four or five weeks ago and it’s really amazing the change in them, especially their confidence. I hope the competition has been a meaningful event for you and helps you grow.”

Billyboy and Sailor shared a year in review outlining the activities they participated in during the competition.

A third contender, Miss Tim Hortons Brianna Wyness dropped out of the competition in the final weeks.

During the evening, Shoults was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and Billyboy and Sailor each received a $250 scholarship and a $200 bursary.