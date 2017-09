The iconic mural on the Third Avenue side of the Kondolas Furniture and Appliances building on Oliver Street that depicts scenes from around the Cariboo and has welcomed locals and visitors alike to the city’s downtown core for almost 20 years was being painted over Thursday, Sept. 28. The painter hired to paint the building, who would not give his name, said people had been calling out their complaints to him all morning. The shop keeper inside the store who would also not give his name said he had no comment. Gaeil Farrar photo