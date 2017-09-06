Information sought on old photograph found in Williams Lake

Image given to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 for safekeeping

Vivian McNeil displays an old photograph found in the basement of the Lakeview Hotel back in 1963. She is hoping someone may know something about the young man in the portrait. Angie Mindus photo

Vivian MacNeil is trying to unfold a mystery.

The 1st vice president of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 has been entrusted with an old photograph found in the earthen basement of the Lakeview Hotel and has taken on the job of learning more about its origin.

“It’s old, old old,” MacNeil said, holding the 8×10 framed portrait of a well-dressed young man.

“He’s obviously not a poor person.”

She’s hoping someone can help her identify him.

“I look at it and I wonder who is he? Does anybody know?

MacNeil believes the photograph dates back to the late 1800s or early 1900s, judging by the way the man is dressed and also how the image is printed.

“It is printed right on the glass. That’s amazing.”

MacNeil and the legion were given the image by Don Mervin, a tradesman and artist who discovered it in the basement of the Lakeview Hotel while doing some work back in 1963.

Mervin found the photograph sticking out of a beaten up, decaying portmanteau case, which is a piece of luggage made of leather.

“He couldn’t believe it,” she said.

Mervin, who now lives on Vancouver Island, decided to give the historical piece to the legion for safe keeping.

If anyone has information about the photograph, they can contact the legion at 250-392-7311.