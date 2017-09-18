Hug Bluegrass Club hosts concert with Jim and Penny Malmberg

Multi-talented bluegrass, swing, folk, and jazz musicians Jim and Penny Malmberg will be in concert at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre Sunday, Sept. 24 starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are available at The Open Book. Photo submitted

The Hub Bluegrass Club is hosting a special evening of bluegrass entertainment at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre on Sunday, Sept. 24 with Jim and Penny Malmberg.

The musical husband and wife team have fronted the Back Porch Swing band since 2003.

They play bluegrass, old-time swing, folk, and jazz influenced music and have travelled western Canada and beyond from their home base in Edmonton.

As a duo they focus on their original compositions, showcasing harmony vocals, guitar, and mandolin.

When travelling as the full Back Porch Swing band they have Cam Neufeld on fiddle and Kevin Jacobson on bass with them and enjoy delivering hot licks, tight harmonies, and humorous lyrics together covering everything from square dance to western swing, and bluegrass to folk.

In addition to intimate house concerts and country fairs their performance dates include the Blueberry Bluegrass Festival, Robson Valley Music Festival, the Northern Lights Bluegrass and Old Tyme Music Festival, and the Burning Man festival in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

Jim and Penny Malmberg will be in concert at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre next to city hall Sunday, Sept. 24 starting at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance at The Open Book or at the door if available.