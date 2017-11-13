Approximately 130 people came out to remember loved ones who have passed away during last year’s Memory Tree Celebration at City Hall.

Holiday healing and remembrance

The 22nd annual Memory Tree Celebration will take place Dec. 3

The 22nd annual Memory Tree Celebration is gearing up for another year of remembrance and healing for those who have lost loved ones and find the holidays a difficult time.

“It’s such a joyous time but for people that have a recent death in the world, it’s not so joyous,” said Kathy Vilkas.

Vilkas is the executive director of the Williams Lake Hospice Society and added that coming together for support and remembrance during the holiday season is extremely important.

Attendees to the event will have the chance to attend a non-denominational service, enjoy some choir music and snacks, participate in a candle light vigil and hear the names of their loved ones read out in remembrance.

After the vigil, the tree outside City Hall will be lit up and each bulb represents a life that has been lost, noted Vilkas.

The service will take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 from 3 to 4 p.m. at City Hall but there is work to be done before then. Memory tree volunteers will be taking donations and doling out paper ornaments for people who have lost their loved ones at Save-On-Foods from Nov. 15-19 and at Safeway from Nov. 22-26.

“They can write their loved ones name on it or a story or anything like that,” said Vilkas. “And then they put it on the memory tree… the ornaments stay there for the month of December.

Anyone and everyone in the community is welcome to attend this free event and gathering for mutual support. The funds raised from donations go towards the Hospice Society.

An intergenerational Remembrance Day
LETTER: Thank you for all the support

