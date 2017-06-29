Hattie Ann and The Burying Ground on stage for first Performances in the Park July 6

Summer music evenings in the park include art activities for children and food booths

Hattie Ann and The Burying Ground will kick off the annual summer Performances in the Park series on Thursday evening July 6.

Performances take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the Gwen Pharis Ringwood stage in Boitanio Park.

Hattie Ann is a rustic folk songstress who will bring you back to the mountains with her refreshing voice and captivating stories, says event co-ordinator Angel Sommer.

An inspiring mother of four, her story telling folk style of music is reminiscent of her years in the mountains and her honest attempts at life.

The Burying Ground from Vancouver delivers rustic old-time, country-blues, and swinging, jazz flecked folk music, Sommer says.

The band moves effortlessly between toe-tapping dance music, the yearning of country blues and the embellishments and energy of ragtime and jazz.

“They are sure to bring fantastic entertainment on opening night.”

There will be an Art in the Park kid’s corner, hosted by the Community Arts Council of Williams Lake as in previous seasons providing art projects for children.

Cody‘s Bannock and Taylor Made Cakes will be on hand with bannock, sandwiches, pizza, cupcakes and sweets available for everyone during the performances.

Performances in the Park is presented by the Central Cariboo Arts and Culture Society with the support of the Cariboo Regional District, the City of Williams Lake and local business sponsors.

Co-ordinated with Performances in the Park the Williams Lake Central Business Improvement Area (BIA) is also hosting a Busker Fest in downtown Williams Lake from noon to 4 p.m. each Thursday during the summer Performances in the Park series.