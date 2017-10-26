Halloween festivities to scare every age

An abundance of spooky events to take over Williams Lake for Halloween.

CariBOO Chevrolet Pumpkin Carving Family Fun Night

The Grillverado will be onsite cooking up hot dogs for families who work up an appetite carving pumpkins at Cariboo Chevrolet Buick GMC Friday night.

With about $1000 worth of pumpkins to be carved, make sure to bring your imagination. Tools, stencils and everything you need to create the spookiest of jack-o-lanterns will be provided.

Costume are encouraged and there will even be prize giveaways and goodie bags for some lucky attendees.

Festivities, complete with scary music, begin at 5:30 p.m. at the dealership.

Boys & Girls Club Haunted House

Are you ready to be frightened?

The youth of Williams Lake will be donning costumes and face paint in an effort to scare visitors to their 11th annual haunted house this weekend.

“Quite a few of the youth do the scaring and it’s their favourite thing,” said Helena Morgan from the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake & District.

The haunted house this year promises to be extra spooky with a theme of Haunted Holidays. Volunteers with the club will take regular festive holidays and transform them into creepy Christmas, terrifying Thanksgiving, bloodcurdling birthdays, and spine-chilling St. Patrick’s Day, among others.

Morgan noted most of the dreadful decorations come from donations in the community and it’s with the support of volunteers that this event really comes together.

If you’re ready to be spooked, stop by the NOOPA Youth Centre from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 28 with either a monetary or non-perishable food donation. And remember, this haunted house is meant to scare, so leave the littlest ones at home.

Potato House Death Eaters Halloween Party

Halloween isn’t just about fun for the kids and this year, the Potato House wants to prove it.

The theme is Harry Potter and according to Potato House Executive Director Mary Forbes, no detail was overlooked when it comes to the party.

The Potato House will be transformed into the Hogwarts Great Hall and the bar will be a likeness to the Three Broomsticks Pub, a popular hangout spot for witches and wizards in the Harry Potter universe. They’ll even be serving up Butterbeer, a classic magical drink.

For only $5, you’ll have your choice of special alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including a freshly made apple cider.

Forbes noted that they really recreated the “rustic, grungy, 1930s look” of the wizarding world, with creepy taxidermy owls and decorations “to the nines.”

The event is a fundraiser for both the food bank that will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and the McLeese Lake Fire Department who is looking to build a fire hall to house their new fire engine.

A highlight of the night will be the costume contest, judged by Forbes and Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Douillard.

“If you’re looking for a tip,” said Forbes, “we prefer homemade costumes to store bought ones.”

Between the flowing drinks, the live DJ and the chance to win prizes, the party is sure to be boisterously creepy and fun.

The event kicks off on Friday, Oct. 27 at the Potato House at 7 p.m. and will run well into the spooky night, wrapping up at 2 a.m.

Forbes does note that the party is an outdoor event and even though they’ll have burn barrels and heaters, all witches and wizards should dress accordingly.

This is a 19+ licensed event and tickets can be purchased for $15 at the Realm of Toys or at the door. Firefighters get free entry to the event.

Trick ‘R Treat Downtown

Calling all witches, wizards, princesses and knights to downtown Williams Lake.

As a compliment to door-to-door trick or treating, 38 local businesses have signed on to Trick ‘R Treat Downtown, an annual Halloween event taking place Oct. 31 from 2:30 to 6 p.m.

According to Realm of Toys owner Jazmyn Douillard, the event is meant to get some people into downtown businesses that might not normally come down and it’s also meant to be a lot of fun.

For those ambitious trick or treaters out there, there is a chance to win prizes by collecting stamps from participating businesses in a passport.

“Last year for kids to be eligible for prizes, they had to fill out the entire passport,” said Douillard. “But there were kids that had anything from autism to just being younger kids, ones that wouldn’t be able to complete that kind of a walk. So this year we’re splitting it into two groups.”

Some prizes will go to children who manage to fill out their entire passport and drop it off at either The Realm of Toys, Taylor Made, or Kimberley’s Wedding Consulting by 6:30 p.m. and some prizes will go to children who manage to partially complete it.

Ghouls and goblins can pick up their passports at participating downtown businesses.

150 Mile Family Halloween Party

Fun for the whole family with bonfires, BBQ, goodie bags, hot chocolate for the kiddies and coffee for the parents.

The 150 Mile House Fire Department is proud to host their annual Family Halloween Party at the fire hall on Pigeon Road this Oct. 31.

The event will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and will culminate with a fantastical display of fireworks at 8 p.m.

Cash donations to the event are greatly appreciated. Make sure to pop by for oodles of family fun.

City of Williams Lake Halloween Fireworks

The City of Williams Lake invites all Halloween revelers to the Stampede Grounds for a spectacular fireworks show on Oct. 31. There will be a bonfire lit at 7:15 p.m. to keep everyone warm.

Also helping to keep attendees warm will be the Williams Lake Lions Club onsite giving out hot chocolate and hot dogs for donations.

The fireworks display will start at 7:45 p.m. and promises to delight.

For little ones during the day

Young tykes don’t have to wait until nighttime to celebrate this spooky holiday, with StrongStart in Boitanio Park kicking of Halloween festivities from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

There will also be an Ooey-Gooey Science Lab from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Exploring the Puddle Early Learning Centre and a Pumpkins & Bubbles family photo shoot in the Potato House from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The photo shoot is by donation and all families are encouraged to come out for some photogenic fun.

If the young ones are tired of walking, the Little Wizards Halloween Party will run at the Potato House from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and promises to be magical.

Or, if the mini pumpkins and astronauts are in the mood for games, face painting, hot chocolate and, of course candy they can stop by the Cariboo Community Carnival.

The Carnival is a free event hosted in the church on Oliver St. from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.



