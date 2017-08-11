Growers return to Williams Lake Farmers Market

Local growers and producers impacted by wildfire evacuation orders

Shawn McGrath and Carla Krogan of Windy Creek Farms are among growers and producers who have been able to come back to the Williams Lake Farmers Market now taking place in Boitanio Park until 2 p.m. today. While they had to evacuate their farm during the recent wildfires in the 150 Mile House/Spokin Lake area they were able to have a variety of vegetables for sale along with their frozen grass-fed beef products. Gaeil Farrar photo