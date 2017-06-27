Garrett Gregory and Karen Lee Batten on stage for Let R’ Buck Stampede dance nights

Erich Saide photo Karen Lee Batten will be performing with Garrett Gregory at the Let R’ Buck stage behind the Stampede Grandstand Thursday, Friday , and Saturday evenings starting at 9 p.m. each evening.

Country dancing and music go hand in hand at Let R’ Buck behind the Stampede Grandstand

Two rising stars in Canadian country music will be lighting up the Let R’ Buck Stage for the evening dances during the Williams Lake Stampede this weekend.

Born and raised in Hanna, AB, Garrett Gregory grew up living the small town life and continues to chase that small town dream by stunning people with his powerful voice and engaging live show.

He has recently released an EP with the band Chillbilly which now has a single on the radio called “Hot with her hair down” along with a music video.

The song ranked as top five indie downloads on DMDS and has been played across Canada on hundreds of stations and continues to gain attention.

Gregory has also been writing and recording a solo album with some renowned Canadian artists that is expected to be released this year.

Lately Gregory has been booked up months and years in advance for rodeos, fundraisers, festivals and galas due to high demand for his ability to entertain and charm a crowd.

On stage with Gregory, Karen Lee Batten is the recipient of five BC Country Music Awards for Female Vocalist of the Year her latest wins in the category coming in 2014 and 2015.

Batten recently returned from the Muscle Shoals Alabama completing her fourth independent record at Fame Studios.

Batten’s star began rising when she became a top 10 finalist on Canadian Idol in 2003 and went on to release her debut album Every Moment in 2006.

She released four singles on this album and a CMT Music Video.

Her latest album, Cause a Scene, was released in June 2014, and hit number one in Canadian album sales and number 40 on Billboard Soundscan in the first month.

This album currently has four radio singles and two videos both directed by Canada’s multi award winner Stephano Barberis.

In 2014 Batten won the Provincial CCMA/BCCMA Spotlight competition and was named Entertainer of the Year at the East Texas International Country Music Awards.

Gregory and Batten will be on the Let R’ Buck Saloon stage behind the Stampede Grandstand Thursday, June 29; Friday June 30; Saturday, July 1 starting at 9 p.m. each evening and running until 2 a.m. each of the following mornings.

There are no advance ticket sales for the Let R’ Buck performances. Entry to the performance venue is $5 on a first come first serve basis.

Local entertainers will also be on at the Let R’ Buck between and early after rodeo performances.

Thursday, June 29 Jenny Robert 5:30 p.m.

Friday, June 30: Rossetta Paxton and LeRae Haynes 11:45 a.m.; Bernadette Ducharme 4:30 p.m.; Jenny Robert 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 1: Bernadette Ducharme 4:30 p.m.; Evan Fuller 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 2: Rossetta Paxton and LeRae Haynes 11:45 a.m.