Fundraiser planned for Riske Creek couple

Family and friends are hosting a fundraiser this weekend for Pat and Lorraine Jasper who lost their home at Riske Creek during the summer’s wildfires.

“We are hoping people will come out and enjoy themselves,” said the Jaspers’ niece Becky Waterhouse who is helping organize the event. “My aunt and uncle did have insurance, however, their home was the original Jasper family homestead.”

The event will take place at Chimney Valley at Wes and Terry Jaspers’ farm located at 860 Vanderburgh Road.

Between 4 and 6 p.m. there are going to be wagon rides by donation supplied by Kim and Karen Sepkowski, and there will be dummy roping in the arena, followed by a potluck dinner, Waterhouse said.

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. there will be a live auction with Bob Miles as the auctioneer.

“Bob has donated his time,” Waterhouse added. “We will also have silent auction items and a bunch of fun raffle items up for bid too. There is lots of cool stuff.”

Once the auctions are finished, there will be a barn dance and people are encouraged to bring their children along.

Anyone wanting more information is asked to contact Becky at 250-267-7254 or Terry Jasper at 250-398-5465.