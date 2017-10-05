Friday’s film club screening cancelled due to long weekend

Given that this weekend is the Thanksgiving long weekend the Williams Lake Film Club has decided to cancel the film that was scheduled to be shown Friday, Oct. 6, says film club organizer Krista Liebe.

The film planned for the evening was The Russians Are Coming, a 1966 U.S. comedy with Carl Reiner, Eva Marie Saint, and Alan Arkin that will be rescheduled for a later date.

“It is the Thanksgiving long weekend and many people have advised us that they would love to see the film but will not be able to do so due to other commitments,” Liebe said. “We will reschedule The Russians are Coming to a later date and advise you accordingly.”

The next screening by the Williams Lake Film Club will be on Friday, Oct. 20 at the Central Cariboo Arts Centre with the Swedish film A Man Called Ove.

In this comedy/drama with English subtitles, Ove, an ill-tempered, isolated retiree who spends his days enforcing block association rules and visiting his wife’s grave, has finally given up on life just when an unlikely friendship develops with his boisterous new neighbours.