Flowers welcome residents and visitors to Horsefly

Rose Stomsten of the Horsefly Nursery waters the flowers at the Welcome to Horsefly sign Wednesday afternoon. Her family has been planting and taking care of the flowers and shrubs planted at the sign for the past 18 years “because that’s what locals do,” said her son Wes who shares the watering job. Rose said the Horsefly Nursery has been a labour of love for her, her husband Erik, their children and grandchildren. Angie Mindus photo