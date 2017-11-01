Fire and Ice theme for hospital trust gala

Expect an abundance of red, silver and white at the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust gala taking place Nov. 25

Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust co-chair Rick Nelson says the annual gala is shaping up with most of the tickets sold. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Back in the new year when they picked the theme “Fire and Ice” for their annual gala, the Cariboo Foundation Hospital Trust didn’t realize it would be so fitting.

“It is amazing we chose the theme before any fires even occurred,” said trust co-chair Rick Nelson. “We usually pick our next year’s theme right after the gala is over.”

This year’s gala takes place Saturday, Nov. 25 at Sacred Heart Catholic School hall.

By then the summer’s wildfires will be a few months old and no doubt there will be snow and ice on the ground.

CJ’s Southwestern Grill is doing the catering, while the Vancouver-based band, March Hare, is returning by popular demand.

“People will be happy because they play such good dance music,” Nelson said.

Several items are up for auction, including a weekend for four at the Nimpo Lake Wilderness Inn donated by the Credit Union, two handmade quilts, and a Penticton wine tour, said gala co-chair Joy Hennig.

“We have also had $36,000 in a cash donations to offset the costs of the gala,” Hennig said, noting they could use more auction donations if anyone is interested.

All the money raised at the gala will go to fund equipment for three different departments at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

“We have chosen emergency, obstetrics and the operating area to focus on,” Nelson said. “We want to help more departments and provide the equipment they need.”

The colour scheme includes red, white and silver, Hennig said.

“We are encouraging everyone to go with red and silver as all our tables and chairs will be covered in white. We’ve also got pre-lit trees for all the tables with birch trunks and almost all of them are already sold,” she said. “We try to use everything that we can sell so it all goes toward the fundraising.”

Nelson said he is excited about this year’s pendant created by Woodland Jewellers Geoff Bourdon for the raffle as he encouraged everyone to make sure and purchase raffle tickets.

“Geoff has made the pendant in the design of a maple leaf for Canada’s 150th with 150 diamonds and because it is Woodland’s 84th year, he has included 84 rubies,” Nelson said.

A majority of the tickets have been sold, Hennig said, noting they wanted to cap the tickets at 240 this year.

“I think we have enough left for one more table,” Hennig said. “If anyone is interested in buying tickets they can call me at 250-392-2253.”