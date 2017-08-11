Final Notice: 4-H Show and Sale club member supplement deadline extended to Tuesday, Aug. 15

The 59th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale will be held Aug. 23 to 28.

Skye Forcier shows her steer at the 2016 Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale. Due to the wildfire situation in the Cariboo Chilcotin the 2017 show and sale has been moved ahead two weeks and will be held Wednesday, Aug. 23 to 28. To assist club members in their efforts the Thursday, Aug. 10 deadline on submissions for the 2017 sale guide published by the Tribune/Weekend Advisor has been extended to no later than 9 a.m. on Aug. 15. Pictures and biographies should be sent to editor@wltribune.com or dropped off at our office at 188 North First Avenue. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Final Notice:

The Thursday, Aug. 10 deadline on submissions for the Tribune’s special supplement for the 59th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale has been extended until no later than 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Member photos and short biographies should be e-mailed to editor@wltribune.com or dropped off at the Tribune/Weekend Advisor at 188 North First Avenue.

Due to the wildfire situation around Williams Lake the show and sale has been moved ahead two weeks to run Aug. 23 to 28 at Williams Lake Stockyards.

District president Ross Stafford said it has been a challenge for 4-H participants as animals were shuffled throughout the province due to the wildfire evacuation orders.

“They’re back now, though,” Stafford said. “They’re all getting them ready for the show and sale. It’s doable and everyone’s working as hard as they can to make it happen