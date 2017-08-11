Final Notice: 4-H Show and Sale club member supplement deadline extended to Tuesday, Aug. 15

Final Notice:
The Thursday, Aug. 10 deadline on submissions for the Tribune’s special supplement for the 59th annual Williams Lake and District 4-H Show and Sale has been extended until no later than 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Member photos and short biographies should be e-mailed to editor@wltribune.com or dropped off at the Tribune/Weekend Advisor at 188 North First Avenue.
Due to the wildfire situation around Williams Lake the show and sale has been moved ahead two weeks to run Aug. 23 to 28 at Williams Lake Stockyards.
District president Ross Stafford said it has been a challenge for 4-H participants as animals were shuffled throughout the province due to the wildfire evacuation orders.
“They’re back now, though,” Stafford said. “They’re all getting them ready for the show and sale. It’s doable and everyone’s working as hard as they can to make it happen