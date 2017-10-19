PHOTO GALLERY: Fashionistas flock to Ladies Night fashion show

Keep an eye on scarves, tunics and all shades of grey this fashion season.

Claudia Schalm showed off a hot new trend this season, plaid pants.

Scarves, tunics, plaid and all shades of grey will fill the closets of the fashionable in Williams Lake this fall and winter season.

Both high-class and comfortable styles were featured at the Legion Branch 129 Ladies Night fashion show on Wednesday evening. The event, which raises money for the branch is a great way for women of all ages “to come out and have a lot of fun,” according to coordinator Joyce Norbeg.

The evening kicked off with cocktails and dinner before launching into the fashion show featuring volunteer models and clothes from both BFF Fashions and Suzanne’s and Jenny’s.

The 82 women in attendance oohed and aahed over everything from bright red sparkles, to fur-trimmed ponchos and bold floral prints.

“Black and white check will be a hot item,” said Norberg as she announced the models and styles on the runway. She also noted that fashionistas shouldn’t “be afraid of a little brown.”

Models twirled and strutted their way down the runway, often stopping to chat with the audience and let them feel the clothes. After the show, there was door prizes and a bit of entertainment for those in attendance.

This ladies night event started in 2012 and this is the eighth time the Legion has hosted it.

Model Caroline Chupa twirled down the runway while modelling a tunic from BFF Fashions.

The fashion makers of Williams Lake say long sweaters are the way to go for tall women like Alexia Colton this season.

Cindy Hoy modelled a detailed blue dress that could take you from Christmas party to New Years party this season.

Spunky, bright and bold colours like this dress on model Alyson Hoy are always a big hit.

Angela Sommers laughed her way down the run way in this floral piece.

Ray Lee Simons exhibited this year’s fashion trend of plaid while waltzing down the runway.

Blue and brown came together beautifully in this tunic modelled by Claudia Schalm.

Sparkles caught the eye of some audience members as Samantha Wolstenholme strutted her stuff.

Grey is the colour of the year and Angela Sommers showed it off in this long sweater.