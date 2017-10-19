PHOTO GALLERY: Fashionistas flock to Ladies Night fashion show

Scarves, tunics, plaid and all shades of grey will fill the closets of the fashionable in Williams Lake this fall and winter season.
Both high-class and comfortable styles were featured at the Legion Branch 129 Ladies Night fashion show on Wednesday evening. The event, which raises money for the branch is a great way for women of all ages “to come out and have a lot of fun,” according to coordinator Joyce Norbeg.
The evening kicked off with cocktails and dinner before launching into the fashion show featuring volunteer models and clothes from both BFF Fashions and Suzanne’s and Jenny’s.
The 82 women in attendance oohed and aahed over everything from bright red sparkles, to fur-trimmed ponchos and bold floral prints.
“Black and white check will be a hot item,” said Norberg as she announced the models and styles on the runway. She also noted that fashionistas shouldn’t “be afraid of a little brown.”
Models twirled and strutted their way down the runway, often stopping to chat with the audience and let them feel the clothes. After the show, there was door prizes and a bit of entertainment for those in attendance.
This ladies night event started in 2012 and this is the eighth time the Legion has hosted it.