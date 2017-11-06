Linda Jantz was one of the vendors at Sacred Heart’s Fall Bazaar and Tea event on Saturday.

Fall Bazaar and Tea spreads early Christmas cheer

People of all ages gathered at Sacred Hearth Catholic School for the annual Fall Bazaar and Tea

Sacred Heart Catholic School was alive with activity on Saturday for the annual Fall Bazaar and Tea.

Vendors of all kinds lined the walls of the school gymnasium while one section was cordoned off as a seating area.

Busy volunteer waiters bustled about serving tea and lunch to visitors of all ages. There were prizes to be won, Christmas shopping to be done, and tea to be drank for those seeking refuge on the blustery weekend.

The sale was one of many other happening Saturday afternoon, including the Horsefly Historical Society Annual Christmas Craft Fair, the Maranatha Market Craft Fair, the 150 Mile House Christmas Craft Fair, and Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair.

Previous story

Maranatha Christian School gets crafty

