Elder College offers stimulating selection of courses this fall

Retired school principal and history columnist Barry Sale leads an Elder College Cariboo History Tour in 2016. This fall Sale and Dot Unrau will lead three Cariboo History Tours to Dog Creek, 100 Mile House and Quesnel with dates set for Sept. 28, Oct. 3 and Oct. 5. Pat Radolla photo

Six new courses added to popular past course list, plus three community service events

Deb Radolla

Special to Tribune/Advisor

The 2017 fall semester of Elder College offers six new courses and many popular repeats.

Registration and course sign-up takes place Wednesday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Andrew’s United Church at 1000 Huckvale Place. Refreshments will be served.

Late registration will be held at the Seniors Activity Centre on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Courses are first come first served.

Elder College is affiliated with Thompson Rivers University and operates in accordance with the policies and procedures of TRU under the guidance of the Elder College executive board.

Course fees will increase by $5 per course this fall.

Elder College operates on a cost recovery basis and this is the first fee increase in 12 years. In most cases, regular courses will cost $35 for Elder College members. Computer course fees will be $40.

Memberships for the remainder of the year will be available at registration.

Three Community Service Courses are available free of charge and are open to everyone.

Please note there will be no early membership registration.

New courses for 2017 will include a presentation of Secwpemc (Shuswap) Plants by respected elders, Jean William and Cecilia De Rose. They will show various plants in their native habitats and talk about traditional uses at Scout Island Friday, Sept. 22.

Beth Bedard will teach First Nations Architectural Structures – An Archaeological Perspective at Thompson Rivers University on Saturdays from Oct. to November 4.

This class will focus on the structures found on the Northwest Coast and BC’s Interior and their development and characteristics through time.

Back by popular demand, Barry Sale and Dot Unrau, will lead participants on a Cariboo History Tour to Dog Creek, 100 Mile House and Quesnel.

Check out weathered roadhouses, experience rich commentaries by Barry and Dot, and visit the fabulous Quesnel Museum. Tours are Thursday, Sept. 28, Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Thursday, Oct. 5. They depart from the Seniors Activity Centre at 8 a.m. sharp and include first class bus transportation for $100.

Learn about the Canadian criminal system and how it operates from two experts, Rod and Sandra Hawkins. Introduction to Our Criminal System sessions are Tuesday afternoons, Oct. 10 until Nov. 14.

Unleash your creative side with a great selection of arts courses at the Central Cariboo Arts and Cultural Centre (old fire-hall).

Elaine Watt will teach Calligraphy Wednesdays and Fridays from Oct. 11 until Nov. 1.

Wally Chernoff will teach a new Leather-working class Mondays, Nov. 6 to Dec. 11. You will learn the basics of leather-working and complete a small project.

Pastel Art, another brilliant new class offered by Kathryn Steen, will teach you how to use pastels and create your own unique paintings, Tuesdays and Thursdays, Nov 7 to 23.

Learn basic pottery making and produce decorations and presents for the Christmas season with Leslie Lloyd’s, Clay Creations, Wednesday afternoons Nov. 8 to 29.

If you would like to understand more about your serger, check out Andrea Hughes’s, Basic Introduction to the Serger, at Ibea Quilting. Choose a class on either Thursday, Oct. 12 or 19.

Learn to crochet and make several Christmas items at Crocheting for Christmas with Maggie Pugh, Thursdays, Oct. 26 – Nov. 30 at the Seniors Activity Centre.

Calling all poets and writers – Finding Your Inner Poet is designed for the poetry writer in all of us. Judy Reid will offer this new class at the Gathering Place at TRU on Saturday mornings, Oct. 14 until Nov. 25.

Creative Writing – Fun with Words will focus on writing skills and continue in whichever direction the participants wish to explore. Linda Purjue will lead this class Friday mornings Oct. 27 to Dec. 8 at the Central Cariboo Arts and Cultural Centre.

If you have always wanted to learn about the fundamentals of Buddhist meditation practices, join Colleen O’Neil at her Meditation for Everyone classes, Mondays, Oct. 16 until Nov. 13.

Several courses will be held at St. Andrew’s United Church.

Gardening Strategies for Seniors is a new class that will be taught by Pat Radolla on Monday, Oct. 23.

Pat will cover senior friendly garden tips, tool ideas, recommended plants and safe gardening practices. Experienced instructor, Joe Varesi, will lead Current Events – Behind the Headlines, Thursdays, Oct. 26 to Nov. 30.

This course will follow current affairs and participants are encouraged to share their opinions and knowledge during class discussions. Joe will also be teaching Italian for Beginners, an introductory Italian course for people who have little or no prior knowledge of the language on Monday mornings from Oct. 30 to Dec. 4.

Kate McDonough is back to teach Feldenkrais Method – Awareness Through Movement, Wednesdays, Nov. 1 to 15. This method uses slow, gentle movement sequences to maximize skeletal movement, change old habits, and learn to move more easily.

Three Computer Courses will be held downstairs at the Seniors Activity Centre and include iPad – $8 Drop In Sessions with Sheila Wyse, Tuesday mornings beginning Oct. 3 until Nov. 21. In this new class, Sheila will explore a new topic each week and participants can choose to drop in or not.

Ken Michell will teach Computers – The Next Steps on Wednesday mornings, Oct. 11 to Nov. 15. This course will expand your computer knowledge and will be guided by class questions.

You will understand your android cell phones or tablet better if you register for Androidery with Chris Fletcher Thursday mornings starting Oct. 12 and continuing until Nov. 16.

Three Community Services Courses will be offered free of charge.

Elder College membership is not required to enrol in Walking the Labyrinth – a first time class offered by Maureen Margetts and Mary Trott.

Learn about the spiritual meaning of “walking the labyrinth” at St. Andrew’s Library on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Be prepared to spend time outdoors. The Waste Diversion Tour will give participants the opportunity to see how the Water Waste operation works, how much waste is dealt with on a weekly basis, and where it goes. Enthusiastic instructors, Oliver Berger and Mary Forbes, will meet participants at the W. L. Transfer Station (Frizzi Road) on Thursday, Sept. 28 from 9 to 11:30 a.m.

Dave Dickson will lead a unique course called Elder Alert! Current Frauds and Scams at the CCACS on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. You will learn first hand what frauds and scams are currently operating in the Williams Lake area. Please register in advance to provide accurate numbers for these courses.

Cariboo Chilcotin Elder College is a volunteer organization committed to meeting the lifelong learning needs and educational interests of older adults in Williams Lake and surrounding areas. Elder College will provide a relaxed, learning environment without grades or exams, based on a curriculum of particular interest to members. Elder College seeks to meet its mission by recognizing the unique experiences and capabilities of its members.