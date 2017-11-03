Early bird christmas craft fairs up and running

Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair opened at the Elks Hall this morning

Trinkets, toys, crafts and creations are on display at Elks Hall as the first Christmas market of the season has opened its doors.

Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair will run tonight until 8 p.m. and tomorrow, Sat. Nov. 4. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The craft sale is not the only one running this weekend for those eager to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Here’s what other markets are on this weekend:

Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Horsefly Historical Society Annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Horsefly Community Hall

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Maranatha Market Craft Fair/Christmas Sale at Maranatha Christian School

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 150 Mile House Christmas Craft Fir at the 150 Mile Community/Firehall

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Fall Bazaar and Tea at the Sacred Heart Catholic Hall

 

Previous story
Maranatha students thankful for food fun
Next story
Tribune welcomes new reporter

Just Posted

Tolko to keep employees informed of Lakeview fire details

Firefighters continue work to fully extinguish a fire that began last evening at Tolko’s Lakeview Division

Crews continue to fight a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill

Fire crews have been on the scene since Thursday evening fighting a fire at Tolko’s Lakeview sawmill in Williams Lake.

Update: Tolko confirms active fire at Lakeview mill

The Williams Lake and 150 Mile House Fire Departments respond to fire

Williams Lake Female Midget T-Wolves battle it out in OMAHA hockey action

The Williams Lake Midget T-Wolves grabbed two wins against Kelowna on home… Continue reading

New driving school steers around barriers

The Four Winds Driving School held an open house Friday.

VIDEO: Starbucks releases new holiday cups

After last winter’s plain cups proved controversial, the coffee giant is going DIY

Teen whose body was found on Silver Creek farm remembered fondly

Human remains found on a farm in Silver Creek are those of 18-year-old Traci Genereaux of Vernon

Charges stayed for Kelowna woman accused of threatening former premier

“Janeckova will be bound by the terms of the bond for the next 12 months…”

WATCH: Province, Feds see lots of work ahead of marijuana legalization

More than 48,000 B.C. residents provided feedback to the Province on how to roll out the legalization and regulation of cannabis in 2018.

Amazon to add 1,000 tech jobs by 2020 with new office in Vancouver

The online retail giant has snatched up 50,000 square-feet of office space, to open in two years.

Search for missing man in Bella Coola

A man in Bella Coola is missing after high winds Wednesday night destroyed his float house.

‘Protect wild salmon’: Protesters light sacred fire at B.C. legislature

About 200 people gathered in Victoria Thursday, protesting fish farms

Province announces task force to end B.C.’s MSP premiums

Commitee expected to deliver a final report on its findings to the government by March 31

Province to meet with BC Hydro over pricing, billing

Officials will discuss potential changes to deferred debt, past price increases and two-tier billing early in the new year.

Most Read