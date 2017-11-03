Early bird christmas craft fairs up and running

Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair opened at the Elks Hall this morning

Trinkets, toys, crafts and creations are on display at Elks Hall as the first Christmas market of the season has opened its doors.

Carmen’s Early Bird Christmas Craft Fair will run tonight until 8 p.m. and tomorrow, Sat. Nov. 4. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The craft sale is not the only one running this weekend for those eager to get a head start on their Christmas shopping.

Here’s what other markets are on this weekend:

Nov. 4

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.: Horsefly Historical Society Annual Christmas Craft Fair at the Horsefly Community Hall

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Maranatha Market Craft Fair/Christmas Sale at Maranatha Christian School

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: 150 Mile House Christmas Craft Fir at the 150 Mile Community/Firehall

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.: Fall Bazaar and Tea at the Sacred Heart Catholic Hall