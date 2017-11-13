Diwali celebrations light up the night

The women of Williams Lake celebrated Diwali in style with the annual Lights for Life event

Dancers twirled, stomped, and clapped the night away at the Lights for Life Dinner.

All colours of the rainbow, and even some that seemed to defy the spectrum were twirling and stomping around the Seniors Activity Centre on Sunday night, while notes of pounding base and Hindi lyrics filled the air.

It was the annual Lights for Life dinner and dance, a women-only event held yearly in Williams Lake to celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. With an abundance of Indian snacks and tea on hand, the dancers were kept well fed before a delicious dinner of traditional Indian food was served.

In the past, the event has raised $15,000 for the Cariboo Memorial Hospital but this year the proceeds will go to the Salvation Army Food Bank, according to organizer Amy Khakh.

Amy Khakh (left), Parmjit Mangat, Harbhajan Hunjen, Satwant Salaria, Pawan Sraw, Ranie Lehal, Sulinder Randhawa and Jasvinder Boyal organize and volunteer for the annual event, which celebrates the Hindu festival of lights.

Satwant Salaria was all smiles a the Lights for Life event this weekend.