Cub Scouts break a sweat

Williams Lake Cub Scouts were building sandbags as part of their yearly fundraiser Saturday.

The Williams Lake Cub Scouts were working up a sweat and shoveling sand Saturday for their yearly fundraiser.

Fourteen boys aged 8-10 worked hard filling sandbags at Mueller Electric Ltd. as a fundraiser for their club this weekend. According to section leader Brian Marshall, the sandbags will be on sale at various spots in town including Canadian Tire, Home Hardware, Mountainview Handimart, and more.

The Cub Scouts program focuses on six different activity areas and engages local youth in activities such as hiking, canoeing, knot-making, sports, music, and much more.