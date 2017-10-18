Community Living Month celebrated

The Longhouse was the venue for a celebration held to mark Community Living Month in Williams Lake

Kevin Zerinsky (left) Kirsten Walker and Ian Stafford get ready for a hula hoop race.

Community Living Month was celebrated recently in Williams Lake with lots of fun.

Staff and clients from Williams Lake Association for Community Living British Columbia and Axis Family Resources gathered with friends, family and guests for a get-together at the Longhouse above the Stampede Grounds.

People participated in fun games inside including a tug of war, a shoe scramble and a blanket race.

Every October people in B.C. are asked to celebrate inclusion and help raise awareness of people with developmental disabilities as fully participating members of our society.

Two weeks ago, city council also proclaimed October as Community Living Month in Williams Lake, after Laura Klassen from Community Living invited council to the celebration.

“Sometimes it’s about educating people,” Klassen said about raising awareness.

“It’s important to let someone use whatever abilities they have and ask what we can do to allow people to live a full life?”