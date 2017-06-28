Columneetza students organize Do Something Day activities

Columneetza students give back to the community on Do Something Day

Columneetza Grade 8 students Kate Charmin (from the left) , Adrien Zimmerman and Isaac Lauren learn about composting from the Potato House compost expert, Oliver Berger.

Nara Riplinger

Special to Tribune/Advisor

Lake City Secondary School’s Columneetza campus students organized their own ‘Do Something Day’ on Tuesday, July 27 where students and staff spent the day giving back to the community.

Teachers Zachary Pinette and Elaine Stafford encouraged staff to find organizations within the community who could benefit from some extra hands.

Students hiked and biked while picking up garbage and fixing up trails.

Some students volunteered at Pregnancy Outreach and Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy’s Books for Babies program.

Many students stayed at the school to help with school beautification initiatives and some made students quilts to donate to Pregnancy Outreach.

Scout Island Nature Centre benefited from students pulling invasive weeds and a group of youth spent the day at the Potato House.

This is the first time the school has participated in Do Something Day but they are hoping it will grow in future years and that it will inspire youth to give time and energy back into our community.

Columneetza students Aaron Crowe (left) and Ashlar Silver (right) help Oliver Berger knock a few things off the to-do list at the Potato House. Here they are constructing a frame from reclaimed wood to surround a water cistern.