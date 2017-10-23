Children’s author visits Williams Lake library

Retired teacher and local author Jeanie Vant will read from her latest book at the library on Tuesday.

Williams Lake author Jeanie Vant will be reading from her latest book at the Williams Lake Library on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m. Photo submitted

Local author and retired teacher Jeanie Vant will be visiting the Williams Lake Branch Library on Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

During the library’s regular story time program, Vant will read from her latest children’s picture book — Adventure in the Forest — which was published in July 2017.

“It’s got lots of animals in it, but the main character is a mouse,” Vant said. “It’s about some sandals that got lost on a beach and all the animals come to visit the sandals.”

By the end of the story, the little mouse is behind a tree and knows a secret about the sandals.

Vant grew up in Alberta and has lived in B.C. since she was a teenager.

She started writing poetry when she was a young girl.

Before becoming a teacher she was a nurse.

She has previously published two children’s books — The Witch’s Cat and The Squirrel Family.

In 2012 she won the NABE Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for The Squirrel Family in the category of Pets and Animals.

When she isn’t writing, she said she enjoys the great outdoors and gardening, playing the piano and embroidery. She lives in Williams Lake with her husband Neil Vant.

Vant will have copies of her latest book available to purchase and for signing upon request.

For more information on the event or for the library’s programs, visit the library’s website or call 250-392-3630.

