Children can explore beauty of winter in one-day program at Scout Island

Winter sketching and outdoor exploring part of one day fall break program on Nov. 14

Scout Island will be offering a one day fall break program on Nov. 14. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

As winter rapidly approaches, Scout Island will be offering a Fall Break Nature Program for children aged 7-14 on Nov. 14.

The one-day program will encourage children to explore the beauty of winter through a program lead by the always-enthusiastic local interpreter Mary Forbes,

Madi Riplinger will join Forbes to guide participants in how to sketch wildlife in a winter landscape.

The outdoor program will include exploring and games throughout the nature area.

The program will run on Tuesday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost for the day is $35 and interested participants (or parents) are encouraged to register early by phoning 250-398-8532 or by emailing shemphill@xplornet.com.