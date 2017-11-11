Scout Island will be offering a one day fall break program on Nov. 14. Tara Sprickerhoff photo.

Children can explore beauty of winter in one-day program at Scout Island

Winter sketching and outdoor exploring part of one day fall break program on Nov. 14

As winter rapidly approaches, Scout Island will be offering a Fall Break Nature Program for children aged 7-14 on Nov. 14.

The one-day program will encourage children to explore the beauty of winter through a program lead by the always-enthusiastic local interpreter Mary Forbes,

Madi Riplinger will join Forbes to guide participants in how to sketch wildlife in a winter landscape.

The outdoor program will include exploring and games throughout the nature area.

The program will run on Tuesday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The cost for the day is $35 and interested participants (or parents) are encouraged to register early by phoning 250-398-8532 or by emailing shemphill@xplornet.com.

Previous story
Pat Peats honoured to lay wreath on behalf of Silver Cross Mothers

Just Posted

Children can explore beauty of winter in one-day program at Scout Island

Winter sketching and outdoor exploring part of one day fall break program on Nov. 14

Air quality advisory for Williams Lake

Advisory expected to persist until weather conditions change

Williams Lake Esk’etemc elder receives Indspire Award

Cecilia De Rose is being honoured for her leadership in preserving her culture, heritage and spirituality.

Chemo RV of 150 Mile wins Canadian RV Dealer of the Year

Second honour for Jason Bell after being named BC RV Dealer of the Year

PHOTO: Poppies are available throughout Williams Lake to mark Remembrance Day

Cadets kept busy selling poppies

VIDEO: Williams Lake gets new air quality monitoring station

With help from Sher Holdings Ltd. the Ministry of Environment installed a replacement unit at the Columneetza air quality monitoring site.

PHOTOS: Thousands gather across B.C. for Remembrance Day

Ceremony in Vancouver included a 21-gun salute and a flyby from the Royal Canadian Air Force

Canada’s decision to decline TPP agreement shouldn’t be surprising: Trudeau

Trudeau said that despite some significant progress on deal’s framework there’s still more work

11th day of 11th month: War dead honoured on Armistice Day

The bell of Parliament’s Big Ben clock tower sounded the hour in London

‘We were sitting ducks’:100-year-old war veteran shares memories of Dieppe

Honorary Col. David Lloyd Hart still remembers every detail of the bloody and chaotic scene in 1942

Nine horses seized near Kamloops by the BC SPCA

Horses on a property near Kamloops did not have adequate food, shelter and water

Psychiatrist says Schoenborn’s angry outbursts have dropped in past six months

Allan Schoenborn killed his daughter Kaitlynne and sons Max and Cordon in their Merritt home in 2008

B.C. man sentenced to 4 years for harassing ex-wife through revenge website

Patrick Fox was found guilty by a jury in June of criminally harassing his ex-wife Desiree Capuano

Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true

C.K. is the latest high-profile man caught in a flood of accusations

Most Read