Chemo RV salutes wildfire first responders with an appreciation night Saturday

Chemo RV is hosting an appreciation evening for wildfire first responders on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 4 to 9 p.m. at their 150 Mile House location on Highway 97.

The evening will include a barbecue, nine raffle items, children’s activities and live music provided by local musicians Evan Fuller and Nakita Rolston and the band, One in the Chamber.

At the event the dealership’s owner Jason Bell plans to make a cheque presentation to the 150 Mile House Volunteer Fire Department, Williams Lake Fire Department and Canadian Red Cross with money raised by Chemo RV’s pledge to donate $1,000 per RV sold since the fires started.

“We are pretty proud of that,” Bell said of the dollar amount, which he is keeping a secret.

Shelby Cayen at Chemo RV said Friday the event is open to the public and if people could RSVP by phoning 250-296-4411 or e-mail info@chemorv.ca that would be great.

“We just want to make sure we are prepared for the number of people that plan to attend,” Cayen added.