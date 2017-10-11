CCPL launches new Financial Empowerment and Eduction For Seniors program

Gaeil Farrar photo Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy Partner Assisted Learning co-ordinator and operations manager Janette Moller (left) and financial literacy program facilitator Kirsten Stark are launching their new program Financial Empowerment and Education for Seniors with an information session scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the CCPL centre located at 68 Third Ave. South.

Starting next week seniors will have new support to deal with financial matters.

Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy is launching Financial Empowerment and Education for Seniors at the CCPL centre on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The program is aimed at seniors, but is also relevant for people who are getting close to retirement, which can often be a significant transition period in their lives, said Janette Moller, operations manager and Partner Assisted Learning co-ordinator and Kirsten Stark, financial outreach worker.

“We will work with seniors and community groups to deliver high quality workshops tackling issues that include: protecting yourself from financial abuse and scams; loss of a spouse and assuming financial responsibility for the home; transitioning from home ownership to renting or supported living; managing money and protecting yourself in the digital age, to mention a few,” Stark said.

She said there will be opportunities for seniors to learn and access CCPL’s wide range of free resources, or to help lead discussions and share experiences so that others may benefit from their knowledge.

In addition to CCPL’s existing financial literacy workshop topics that cover everything from budgeting to writing a will, workshops will be held that are specifically designed for seniors and some of the unique situations they face financially.

“Our aim is to equip seniors with the resources and knowledge they need to be financially empowered and achieve their goals in retirement,” Stark said.

Both Moller and Stark have personal experience in coming to grips with financial issues.

“I myself lost my husband and had to learn new financial responsibilities on my own,” Moller said.

“Like many people I fell on my face with a credit card debt in my youth and had to climb back out of a big financial hole,” Stark said.

“We are all guilty of spending money on things we want but don’t really need.

“When we spend money on things we want rather than what we need it stops us from achieving our dreams and goals.”

Stark’s life experience recovering from financial difficulties and experience working in a high-powered corporate job led her to pursue an alternate career path helping people to sort out their financial expectations.

“Financial literacy is my passion,” Stark said. “I live and breathe this stuff.”

Moller and Stark are currently seeking seniors who may be interested in volunteering to assist with the delivery of the program.

CCPL can assist with transportation costs and a small honorarium is available to seniors who are willing to help lead a discussion group at one of the workshops.

“Seniors have a lot of experience they can share and teach others,” Moller said in encouraging seniors to assist with the program.

Contact janette@caribooliteracy.com for more information or to sign up for the project launch and information session that will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. at 68 Third Ave. South next to Paradise Cinemas.

“Planning, plus budget, equals life your way,” maintain Stark and Moller.