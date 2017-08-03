CCCTA reports on recreational opportunities in available the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast

Areas not affected by wildfires in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region are open for adventures in fly fishing, kayaking, river rafting and more

Whitewater kayaking on the Quesnel River is enjoyed by many travellers seeking adventure in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region. Greg Sabatino photo

While wildfires continue to be a concern throughout B.C. the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association reports that there are still many areas for visitors to explore in this region.

“We encourage you to come and visit,” says Amy Thacker, CCCTA CEO. “Our tourism operators excel at hospitality and welcome your business. The biggest help you can give right now is to book a BC vacation.”

Thacker continues with the following report about places to see and things to do in the region.

The rainbow trout are biting!

BC’s Highway 24 has been in the news as an evacuation route.

But, do most BC residents know that it is known as the “Fishing Highway?”

Highway 24 is a scenic paved road that winds through the Interlakes area between Highway 97 on the west and Highway 5 (at Little Fort) on the east.

Weaving through aspen forests past dozens of serene lakes, this region is known by anglers for its rainbow trout and laid back lake lifestyle.

Sheridan Lake is one of the largest in the area, a 1659-hectare, spring-fed lake, with miles of shoreline and shoals.

It is stocked with multiple strains of trout, and regularly produces trophy size rainbow trout. Sheridan Lake Resort and Loon Bay Resort are just two of the Sheridan’s relaxing resorts, with combinations of cabins and camping facilities. www.sheridanlakeresort.com http://loonbayresort.com

Along Highway 24, other place and resort names, like Fawn Lake Resort and Moosehaven Resort, give an idea of the abundance of wildlife in the area.

Family friendly is the norm, and most resorts are pet friendly as well. Cariboo Bonanza Resort has a zipline and bike obstacle course for kids, as well as a fort and archery lessons.

Moosehaven, however, has a no-pets rule, to enhance the bird and wildlife sightings around the property. www.fawnlakeresort.com http://moosehavenresort.com www.cariboobonanza.com

Improve your horsemanship skills.

When old-timers talk about the Cariboo region of BC, Gold Rush and cowboys come up, and they are not far off! While visiting historic sites may not be everyone’s cup of tea, learning or improving skills, make great memories, and challenge both brain and body.

Guest ranch experiences not only teach skills, they use new muscles, expose guests to a different pace of life and the timelessness of four-footed transportation. This all adds up amazing memories – especially for the kids. Many ranches customize the experience to their guests, and can offer add-ons that only locals know about.

After tuning up your riding skills, Beaver Guest Ranch can arrange white-water rafting and ATV touring for guests.

Spring Lake Guest Ranch is surrounded by 10,000 acres of rolling hills, and is a working cattle operation. Guests can participate in farm life, or kick back and enjoy the ranch. www.beaverguestranch.com www.springlakeranch.com

Some of the guest ranches are on historical properties. Big Bar Guest Ranch uses an original 1936 owner’s building as its games room, fireside lounge and meeting area. The ranch hand package includes accommodation and daily meals. Kayanara Ranch also offers weekly packages including accommodations and daily outings throughout the region, so guest do not need to do the planning!www.bigbarranch.com www.kayanara.com

Raft the rivers

Float along the mellow Lower Quesnel River, or get some thrills on the upper section, with Big Canyon Rafting. Daytime floats for ages 10 and up, ending in downtown Quesnel are a popular family activity.

Adults and corporate groups take on the Class IV white-water of the Upper Quesnel River, or double-head by including a run down the Caribou River. www.bigcanyonrafting.com