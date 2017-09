With clear blue skies and warm sun, autumn continues to be such a treat after the summer’s wildfires.

An old barn in Springhouse basks in the warm autumn’s sunshine and golden hues. LeRae Haynes photo.

The warm fall weather continues in the Cariboo with highs of 24C and sunshine in Thursday’s forecast. All through the region the autumn colours are glowing as seen here Wednesday afternoon in Springhouse, south of Williams Lake.

A chance of showers is predicted for Friday and Saturday, with the temperature dipping down to 3C Saturday.