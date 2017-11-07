Cariboo and Riske Creek strong T-shirts aid local families

Clay Bremner (left) and his wife Courtney Vreeman with their sons Charlie and Cash who are wearing We Support Riske Creek T-shirts created by Vreeman to fundraise for fire victims. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Vreeman owns her own business — Creatively Courtney — which she started a year ago. She recently won the Williams Lake and District Chamber Business Excellence Award in the Home Based Business category.

During the wildfires she decided to make #bcstrong items and fundraised $3,150 for a family who lost their home at Spokin Lake.

Through making the #bcstrong items she had some requests for Riske Creek items so she started a separate fundraiser for the two families in Riske Creek that lost their homes and raised $900 for them.