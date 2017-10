Nikki Macdonald buys a copy of Noah’s Raven from book author Bruce Fraser Wednesday at The Open Book. Fraser will be at the library in Williams Lake from 6 until 8 p.m. for an author’s talk on his latest novel. Angie Mindus photo

Author Bruce Fraser is in Williams Lake this week to promote his latest book, Noah’s Raven.

Noah’s Raven is Fraser’s third book in a trilogy set in the Chilcotin.

Fraser, a Vancouver author, who also owns a small ranch property in Lac la Hache, says the Chilcotin has drawn him since he first explored the area when he was part of a survey crew planning for a dam on the Homathko River.

Fraser will be at the Williams Lake library Wedensday, Oct. 25 from 6 to 9 p.m. where he will give a talk.