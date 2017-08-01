Boitanio Day Camp resumes after fire evacuation order is lifted

Boitanio Day Camp activities will take place indoors on smoky days, in Boitanio Park on clear days

Lifeguard and swim coach Rowan Dolighan (left) keeps watch over the new Sam Ketcham Memorial lap pool that opened at the Cariboo Memorial Complex Monday and will be where Boitanio Summer Camp participants spend some of their time this summer. The new, extra large hot tub is visible in the background. The tub is shaped like a guitar with the handle being the walkway into the pool. Gaeil Farrar photo

The Boitanio Summer Day Camp resumed Monday after the fire evacuation order for Williams Lake was downgraded to an evacuation alert last Thursday.

When forest fire smoke is in the air children registered for the program will be participating in indoor activities in the Gibraltar Room and at the newly opened lap pool at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, says Nicole Rousselle, clerk/cashier at the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

The licensed child care camp is run by enthusiastic university students studying in the area of education, and most activities normally take place in Boitanio Park.

Given that Williams Lake continues to be on an evacuation alert, Rousselle said parents putting their children in the program this summer must be within 15 minutes of being able to collect their child or children if another evacuation order is issued.

Participants attending more than one week will enjoy weekly themes for the program which are explored through active games and interactive activities.

The theme for this week is Game Show Mania; Aug. 8 begins Through the Decades week; Aug. 14 begins mad scientist week; Aug. 21 begins Star Wars week; and Aug. 28 begins Sports Extravaganza Week.

The Boitanio Summer Day Camp is available for children ages five to 12 years old, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fee is $32.50 per day or $145 for a full week.