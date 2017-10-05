Big Lake Fire Chief Joel Bruneski guest speaker at Williams Lake Leadership Prayer Breakfast

Big Lake Fire Chief Joel Bruneski will be the guest speaker at the annual Williams Lake Leadership Prayer Breakfast coming up at the Pioneer Complex on Friday, Oct. 13. Photo submitted

Big Lake Fire Chief Joel Bruneski will be the guest speaker at the annual Williams Lake Leadership Prayer Breakfast coming up next week.

The annual breakfast takes place at the Pioneer Complex Friday, Oct. 13 starting at 7:30 a.m. sharp.

Bruneski has been involved in emergency services for the past 22 years. As a founding member of the Big Lake Fire Department in 1995 he has been involved in all aspects of the fire service from medical to safety and training.

In 2001 he joined the BC Ambulance Service and in 2002 he took a job in the United Arab Emirates as a paramedic and rescue instructor for the Abu Dhabi Police Department.

He spent three years in UAE where he was significantly involved in the Evangelical Church in children’s ministry, including AWANA and the singles group. In 2004 he married his childhood sweetheart on a fishing boat in the Persian Gulf.

Joel and his wife Jasmin and two children live on a small hobby farm in Big Lake.

Tickets to the breakfast are $25 and available by calling organizing committee members Dr. Elmer Thiessen at 250-392-7902, Kerry Cook at 250-267-1946, Rod Voth at 250-392-0497, or Sue Zacharias at 250-305-4596, or from Pennie Daffurn.

Sponsored by concerned government, business, labour and professional leaders, prayer breakfasts are held in more than 50 countries, each in its own way contributing to a wider spiritual awakening.