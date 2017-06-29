Anaham Riders arrive for Williams Lake Stampede

The Anaham Riders arrived in Williams Lake as they made their way to the Williams Lake Stampede.

Ted Sam and his son, Jaxson Sam, 2, on Big Guy, take a break at the rest stop along Highway 20 as they make their way to the Williams Lake Stampede. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Anaham Riders arrived in Williams Lake Wednesday as they made their way to the 91st annual Williams Lake Stampede.

Youth on bikes and riders on horseback made the trek in sweltering heat throughout the past week.

“The heat alone just about knocked me out,” said TNG chief Joe Alphonse of the first two days of the ride. “Just to see how you guys do this, is awesome.”

Freshly-minted Stampede Queen Kaylee Billyboy welcome the riders to the Stampede.

“I wanted to give you guys a warm welcome to the Williams Lake Stampede,” Billyboy said. “It’s great what you guys do. I really enjoy that you guys reenact this tradition. Not everyone can get on a horse and ride for a straight week. That’s a lot of work and good on you bike riders who ride. I just want to thank you all for bringing back this tradition and promoting a healthy lifestyle and I wish you all a very great weekend.”